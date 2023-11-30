Google is deleting some old Gmail and YouTube accounts. Here’s how to save yours

Seven months after Google warned people it would be mass-deleting inactive accounts, the company will begin pulling the trigger this Friday, December 1.

That’s going to mean Gmail, Google Chat, Google Drive and other services that haven’t been accessed in quite some time (24 months or longer, to be precise) are going to disappear—and the data they contain will be lost forever. For the most part, that’s not going to be an issue. Ghost accounts are often abandoned or were made for just a few uses.

But for some people, it’s a repository of their own history (or an archive of information that they take comfort in knowing was there). For others, it’s an account that was held by a loved one who has died—and a partial record of at least part of their lives.

The good news is, you’ve still got time to save those accounts, but you’ll have to act fast. Real fast.