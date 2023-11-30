Google is deleting some old Gmail and YouTube accounts. Here’s how to save yours

Seven months after Google warned people it would be mass-deleting inactive accounts, the company will begin pulling the trigger this Friday, December 1.
That’s going to mean Gmail, Google Chat, Google Drive and other services that haven’t been accessed in quite some time (24 months or longer, to be precise) are going to disappear—and the data they contain will be lost forever. For the most part, that’s not going to be an issue. Ghost accounts are often abandoned or were made for just a few uses.
But for some people, it’s a repository of their own history (or an archive of information that they take comfort in knowing was there). For others, it’s an account that was held by a loved one who has died—and a partial record of at least part of their lives.
The good news is, you’ve still got time to save those accounts, but you’ll have to act fast. Real fast.
Even better, it’s not a hard process—and won’t take a lot of time. Here’s all you have to do for Google to consider an account active.
- Sign in.
- Read or send an email, watch a YouTube video, read or save a file, look at a photo, or perform a search.
That’s it. That’s all it takes! The bigger question for many people is: Do you remember the password for that account you haven’t checked for two years or more?
Note that the changes will only apply to personal Google accounts, not school, organization, or business ones. And the deletion isn’t going to be an all-at-once event. Google plans to take a phased approach to the account deletions and has been sending notifications to both the account address and recovery email, if one exists.