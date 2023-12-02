What Deion Sanders learned from his first losing season as a college coach

It’s been nearly 365 days since the University of Colorado brought Deion Sanders to Boulder on a five-year, $29.5 million deal to be the head coach — nay, the CEO — of its football program. Since then, he’s sent shock waves through college football. He led the Buffaloes—who won just one game in 2022—to a 3–0 start, and in the process, made Boulder the center of the college football universe. He brought millions of eyes (and dollars) to the school and swagger and celebrities to the sidelines. He made Colorado football the hottest ticket in sports.
This week, for his efforts, Sanders was named Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year.
Early success and attention aside, the buffalo-size elephant that must be addressed this offseason is that the team floundered down the stretch, losing eight of its last nine games and finishing 4–8. “We just simply, truly, don’t know how to win yet,” Sanders said after one late-season loss.
When I asked him about what he and his team could learn from the losing skid, Sanders, who eschews typical coach-speak, said, “You gotta realize that everybody in here hadn’t had this type of attention in their lives. And this attention, sometimes, is intoxicating. Some of these [coaches and players] hadn’t been in a situation where you’re on television every weekend and you got to put up or shut up . . . they’re getting to see that. And they’re getting to see themselves.”
Sanders—a two-time Super Bowl champion and the only athlete ever to play in both the Super Bowl and the World Series as well as the only athlete ever to score an NFL touchdown and hit an MLB home run in the same week—does know how to win, and how to handle the attention that comes with it.
Rebranding
At 56, Sanders says he’s in the third quarter of his life. In the first quarter, he was “Prime Time”—the two-sport star who donned gold chains and a Jheri curl and had style and swagger that, throughout the ’90s, transcended sports. Then, after more than a decade in Major League Baseball and a Hall of Fame NFL career, he graduated from pro sports and simply became “Prime”—a cultural icon who stepped out of the spotlight, turning down multiple television opportunities in major markets to stay home in Dallas and focus on being a father.
Now, for his third act, he’s rebranded as “Coach Prime.”