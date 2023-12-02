What Deion Sanders learned from his first losing season as a college coach

It’s been nearly 365 days since the University of Colorado brought Deion Sanders to Boulder on a five-year, $29.5 million deal to be the head coach — nay, the CEO — of its football program. Since then, he’s sent shock waves through college football. He led the Buffaloes—who won just one game in 2022—to a 3–0 start, and in the process, made Boulder the center of the college football universe. He brought millions of eyes (and dollars) to the school and swagger and celebrities to the sidelines. He made Colorado football the hottest ticket in sports.

This week, for his efforts, Sanders was named Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year.

Early success and attention aside, the buffalo-size elephant that must be addressed this offseason is that the team floundered down the stretch, losing eight of its last nine games and finishing 4–8. “We just simply, truly, don’t know how to win yet,” Sanders said after one late-season loss.

When I asked him about what he and his team could learn from the losing skid, Sanders, who eschews typical coach-speak, said, “You gotta realize that everybody in here hadn’t had this type of attention in their lives. And this attention, sometimes, is intoxicating. Some of these [coaches and players] hadn’t been in a situation where you’re on television every weekend and you got to put up or shut up . . . they’re getting to see that. And they’re getting to see themselves.”