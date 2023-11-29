Kraft mac & cheese is going vegan

What is Kraft’s iconic boxed mac & cheese without the cheese? It’s Kraft Heinz’s newest product: plant-based Kraft NotMac&Cheese.
Back in 2022, Kraft Heinz partnered with NotCo, a Chilean food-tech startup that makes plant-based food products, to launch the Kraft Heinz Not Company—a joint venture to veganize the food conglomerate’s biggest offerings. Previously, it launched NotCheese slices, a take on Kraft singles, and NotMayo; and on Wednesday, it announced its third plant-based product, the NotMac&Cheese.
The boxed plant-based product comes in Original and White Cheddar flavors, and is rolling out nationwide through early 2024. Instead of dairy, its “cheese” sauce is made with fava bean protein and coconut oil powder, CBS reports, and a box will cost $3.49.
Kraft says it sells more than 1 million boxes a day of its traditional mac & cheese product. And while it’s unclear if the demand for a vegan option is as high, plant-based demand has been growing: According to the trade group Plant Based Food Association, 2022 saw plant-based food sales reach $8 billion, a 6.6% growth in one year, and up 44.5% from three years prior.
Other big dairy brands have been getting in on plant-based offerings as well; in 2022, BabyBel launched a vegan version of its wax-covered cheese, and its parent company, Bel Group, partnered with biotech company Climax in 2023 to work on even more plant-based options. The Kraft Heinz Not Company says it’s planning to scale into more categories in 2024.