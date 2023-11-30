What year 2 of the generative AI craze will look like, according to 41 experts

Today marks the one-year anniversary of ChatGPT’s public debut . The chatbot, which was released to the public as a sort of research sandbox , helped catalyze an massive AI arms race in Silicon Valley and a corresponding push for AI integration across products and sectors.

To mark ChatGPT’s anniversary, we asked 41 AI experts, business leaders, and other stakeholders a simple question: How will generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Midjourney be applied over the next year to best help businesses function more efficiently or assist individual consumers? Here’s what they said. Their quotes have been edited for length and clarity.

Ben Bajarin, principal analyst, Creative Strategies

Most of our conversations at the moment are around how businesses will look to use generative AI to increase their organization’s overall employee productivity. We have been talking to CIO/CTOs/ITDMs to understand how they are thinking about this, and where I believe most organizations will use GenAI is around domain-specific large language models/agents trained around their data for specific departments. Call center and customer support is one where we are seeing real deployments today and increased productivity of call center agents and increased customer satisfaction. But ultimately, we believe every corporate workflow will benefit and be infused with AI.