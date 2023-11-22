It’s not Black Friday yet, but online shoppers have already spent more than last year

Black Friday’s creep from a single day event to a month-long one seems to be paying off for retailers.

A new report from Adobe Analytics finds that the holiday shopping season is off to a strong start with consumer spending already on a record pace.

In the first 20 days of the holiday season (November 1 through November 20), consumers have already spent $63.2 billion online, a 5% increase from a year ago. Seventeen of those days have seen people spending $3 billion or more per day, compared with just 13 days in the same period last year.

That year-over-year increase is even higher than Adobe was expecting. Analysts at the company had predicted a 4.8% jump this year. And with the actual Black Friday and Cyber Monday looming, the numbers are likely to rise even higher.