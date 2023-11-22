It’s not Black Friday yet, but online shoppers have already spent more than last year

Black Friday’s creep from a single day event to a month-long one seems to be paying off for retailers.
A new report from Adobe Analytics finds that the holiday shopping season is off to a strong start with consumer spending already on a record pace.
In the first 20 days of the holiday season (November 1 through November 20), consumers have already spent $63.2 billion online, a 5% increase from a year ago. Seventeen of those days have seen people spending $3 billion or more per day, compared with just 13 days in the same period last year.
That year-over-year increase is even higher than Adobe was expecting. Analysts at the company had predicted a 4.8% jump this year. And with the actual Black Friday and Cyber Monday looming, the numbers are likely to rise even higher.
“All eyes are on the consumer as we near Cyber Week, given a holiday season where shoppers are dealing with rising costs, and retailers are contending with an uncertain demand environment,” said Vivek Pandya, lead analyst, Adobe Digital Insights, in a statement. “E-commerce growth has remained resilient so far due to strong early discounts, while also being driven by more impulse shopping on mobile devices and an uptick in the use of flexible payment methods.”
While costs are on the rise elsewhere thanks to higher interest rates and many consumers are once again facing student loan payments, that’s not deterring them from taking advantage of online sales.
During the five days between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, Adobe is forecasting online sales of $37.2 billion, a 5.4% increase over last year. That brief period will represent 16.8% of the full holiday season sales, the company says.