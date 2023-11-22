Sam Altman’s brand is stronger than ever—and that’s why OpenAI will be fine

The visionary founder brand is alive and well with the dramatic return of Sam Altman as CEO of OpenAI after five days of corporate drama the likes of which the tech industry hasn’t seen since . . . the Sam Bankman-Fried trial ended three weeks ago!

On Tuesday, I wrote about how the real brand winner in this whole imbroglio was Microsoft, in how both stating that it had hired Altman to head up its internal AI research lab and continuing its partnership with OpenAI, it hedged its bet in a way that burnishes the $2.8 trillion market cap company’s brand image as a shrewd innovator and signified that it is the place to do the most exciting work in AI.

Just a day later, it’s clear the biggest boost in brand image has been to Altman’s own. The reaction to his initial firing made it clear that OpenAI’s brand was inextricably linked to that of its cofounder and CEO, and his dismissal—particularly in how it was done, and the lack of details behind it—caused critical cracks in the OpenAI brand. That brand was put on life support when more than 700 of its 770 employees signed a letter on Monday threatening to quit if Altman wasn’t reinstated as CEO.

Meanwhile, Altman was getting praise from tech luminaries, entrepreneurs, and more. On Friday, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt tweeted, “Sam Altman is a hero of mine. He built a company from nothing to $90 Billion in value, and changed our collective world forever. I can’t wait to see what he does next. I, and billions of people, will benefit from his future work—it’s going to be simply incredible. Thank you @sama for all you have done for all of us.”