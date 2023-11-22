Claims that NSO’s Pegasus spyware helps Israel find hostages are ‘nonsense,’ experts say

The controversial Israeli spyware maker NSO Group hints Israel has been searching for hostages using Pegasus, its notorious spyware platform linked to rampant human rights abuses. The claim comes as the tech firm mounts a renewed push to get its name off of a U.S. government blacklist.

Even after an agreement reached between Israel and Hamas on Wednesday to release 50 hostages, there are still more than 180 hostages who remain—which, if NSO’s suggestions are true, would point to a key role for Pegasus in the Israel-Hamas war.

But rights activists and cybersecurity experts doubt NSO’s infamous phone-snooping tool could help locate the remaining Hamas kidnapping victims.

“I would be shocked if Israel was actually successful in using Pegasus to bring a single hostage back,” says Greg Hatcher, the CEO of offensive cybersecurity consultancy White Knight Labs and a former U.S. Army Special Forces network engineer. “NSO is trying to use these optics to pitch the United States, ‘look, our product can be used for good,’ but that’s actually nonsense.”