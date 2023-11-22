OpenAI’s meltdown won’t be the last corporate drama spurred by AI

BY Harry McCracken4 minute read

To recap some of the major elements of the current drama so far: On Friday, for reasons that remain murky, OpenAI’s board fires CEO Sam Altman and removes chairman Greg Brockman, appointing CTO Mira Murati as interim CEO; Brockman, who is also president, resigns in protest

Over much of the weekend, the chances seem decent that Altman will be reinstated

Instead, the board appoints former Twitch CEO Emmett Shear as OpenAI’s second interim CEO in a little over 48 hours

As Monday approaches, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella offers jobs to every OpenAI employee who wants one at a new AI group run by Altman and Brockman

Nearly all staffers sign the letter saying they’ll accept Microsoft’s offer unless Altman and Brockman return and the OpenAI board steps down, including—and to me, this is the weirdest plot point so far—chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, one of the board members who’d engineered Altman’s termination

As of the moment I’m typing this, Altman and Brockman rejoining OpenAI is still apparently a live possibility As extraordinary as all this is, I can’t help but believe it’s a harbinger of things to come in the AI era. After all, if OpenAI had been started to make (let’s say) file-compression software, its founders wouldn’t have made it a nonprofit and given it a board whose mandate was to develop its products responsibly rather than maximize their economic potential. If it were that same file-compression startup, internal disagreements over its future wouldn’t be regarded by anyone as involving the fate of humanity. Neither would Microsoft have invested $13 billion in such a company or seen its breakthroughs as critical to the future of everything from Windows to Azure, turning OpenAI’s crisis into a Microsoft crisis. And a file-compression company’s 700 staffers wouldn’t be courted by tech giants en masse, giving them the freedom to sign a threatening letter to their current employer’s board, repercussions be damned. At every twist and turn of this saga, the fact that the technology in question was AI prompted the people involved to behave as they did. And however things settle down for OpenAI, the fundamental dynamics won’t change. Many smart people will remain apprehensive about AI’s potential impact on the world. Many others will see it as the most profound business opportunity since the Industrial Revolution. The fact that some people will fall into both camps only complicates matters further.