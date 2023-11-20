Citigroup layoffs loom as the financial giant makes some of its most drastic changes in years

Layoffs are underway this week at Citigroup as part of a companywide restructuring and simplification plan that was announced by CEO Jane Fraser in September.

In a memo to employees on Monday, Fraser said the financial giant’s executive management team has been working with company leaders to implement the current phase of the plan, which included “eliminating regional layers and aligning functional teams directly to our five core businesses.” Top bosses are communicating the details of those changes today, which will be posted to an internal Citi message board.

The company has not said publicly how many jobs will be impacted. According to Bloomberg, more than 300 senior-level roles are currently being eliminated, but the broader restructuring plan could ultimately impact thousands of jobs.

A spokesperson for Citi would not confirm or deny any figures, and instead referred Fast Company to Fraser’s memo.