One of the most tumultuous four-day spans in Silicon Valley history has finally concluded (for now at least), and in the end we’re left with massive changes at both OpenAI and Microsoft—and massive ramifications for the wider world of artificial intelligence.

Sam Altman, the OpenAI CEO summarily fired on Friday by the company’s nonprofit board for vague reasons (they blamed his “not consistently candid” communications), didn’t return to his post despite reported efforts to bring him back into the company. Altman is now a Microsoft employee, alongside former OpenAI president Greg Brockman and an unknown number of other OpenAI staffers who are more loyal to the totemic figurehead than to the company he helped cofound. More than 500 of OpenAI’s 700-person staff have signed an open letter calling on the board to resign for mishandling the situation.

In Altman’s place is former Twitch CEO Emmett Shear, who holds much more cautious views about the speed of development than his predecessor. Case in point: Shear tweeted in June that “the Nazis were very evil, but I’d rather the actual literal Nazis take over the world forever than flip a coin on the end of all value,” referring to the risk that AI brings about the extinction of humanity.

Meanwhile, Microsoft, which has invested more than $10 billion into OpenAI in the last year, declined to comment beyond CEO Satya Nadella’s comment overnight that his company remains committed to its partnership with OpenAI. (OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.)