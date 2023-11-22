The best smart TV reviews on the internet come from Montreal

As the founder and president of Montreal-based RTings, Demers has spent the last decade devising a more granular type of product review, in which practically every attribute from viewing angles to gaming responsiveness gets graded on a 100-point scale. Viewers can then compare those scores for every product to find the best fit.

“There might be one for you, but overall the best, it doesn’t exist,” Demers says. “It really depends on what you’re going to use it for.”

I’ve long been fascinated by RTings (pronounced “ratings”), partly because of its methodical approach to reviewing gadgets, and partly because of its incredible Google juice. It always seems to rank first when you search for specific TV models; my theory is that almost everyone who’s researched TVs online has come across an RTings review. Yet compared to popular product review sites like The New York Times-owned Wirecutter, not much has been written about RTings. I reached out to Demers to try and rectify that.