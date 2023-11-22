The best smart TV reviews on the internet come from Montreal

Cedric Demers has never believed in a single best TV for most people.
As the founder and president of Montreal-based RTings, Demers has spent the last decade devising a more granular type of product review, in which practically every attribute from viewing angles to gaming responsiveness gets graded on a 100-point scale. Viewers can then compare those scores for every product to find the best fit.
“There might be one for you, but overall the best, it doesn’t exist,” Demers says. “It really depends on what you’re going to use it for.”
I’ve long been fascinated by RTings (pronounced “ratings”), partly because of its methodical approach to reviewing gadgets, and partly because of its incredible Google juice. It always seems to rank first when you search for specific TV models; my theory is that almost everyone who’s researched TVs online has come across an RTings review. Yet compared to popular product review sites like The New York Times-owned Wirecutter, not much has been written about RTings. I reached out to Demers to try and rectify that.
In a way, RTings feels like Wirecutter’s antithesis, rejecting the idea that one can condense dozens of reviews into a handful of prescriptive recommendations. But its ambitions are no different. Just as Wirecutter started with consumer tech before expanding outward, Demers says he wants to bring RTings’ data-driven approach to all kinds of products.
“The end goal,” he says, “is to cover everything.”
Filling the void
Demers had the idea to launch a tech review site in 2011 while working as an engineer on Microsoft’s Office team, though he didn’t intend to actually review anything himself. His original vision was for a Rotten Tomatoes of gadgets, which would aggregate reviews from other tech sites into an overall score.