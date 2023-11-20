Is an AGI breakthrough the cause of the OpenAI drama?

The speculation began almost immediately after Friday’s sudden dismissal of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. The OpenAI board gave little reason for firing Altman, other than to say he had been less than honest with board members. But honest about what, exactly?

One popular theory on X posits that there’s an unseen factor hanging in the background, animating the players in this ongoing drama: the possibility that OpenAI researchers have progressed further than anyone knew toward artificial general intelligence (AGI)—that is, AI capable of carrying out a wide variety of tasks better than humans can perform them. Developing AGI, after all, is OpenAI’s main goal, as per its mission statement.

Reports over the weekend quoted unnamed sources saying the board believed Altman was hurrying to market with new AI products without giving the company’s safety teams enough time to install guardrails. It’s possible. There is a school of thought within OpenAI that it’s better to get new research out into the real world in the form of products (like ChatGPT) in order to gain an understanding of their benefits and risks. Altman is said to have been eager to capitalize on the success of ChatGPT, to launch new products using the momentum of the chatbot phenom.

But that still seems like something that could be worked out between a CEO and a board—unless the products in question involve AGI. It’s plausible that safety considerations around an AGI product that’s coming sooner or later could have influenced the action of the board.