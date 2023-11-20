The latest we know about Sam Altman’s potential return to OpenAI after a chaotic weekend of boardroom drama

Update : Shortly after this story was published, it was reported that the OpenAI board had hired former Twitch CEO Emmett Shear, deciding not to reinstate Sam Altman.

If the unexpected firing of Sam Altman as CEO of OpenAI on November 17 was—as has been reported—a battle highlighting the schism within the broader AI field between those pursuing aggressive development of the technology and the more cautious, existential threat-fearing doom-mongers, then his potential return to the same position would be a firm win for those in the former camp. But the move, which had been in the works all weekend, remains in flux.

The latest we know is that Altman is working on potentially rejoining the company after the board fired him, blaming his lack of transparency—a decision that triggered the resignation of fellow cofounder, president, and board chair Greg Brockman, who hit back with a pointed tweet outlining the timeline behind Altman’s departure.

Reporting from The New York Times as of the night of Sunday, November 19, pointed to busy negotiations over the former CEO’s return, the installation of new board members, the potential departure of the current board, and a shift in the company’s complex corporate structure. At the same time, Bloomberg reported that while interim CEO Mira Murati was working to bring back Altman and Brockman, the current board was simultaneously looking at new CEO candidates to take over the company, a move at odds with the reported desires of many of OpenAI’s investors.