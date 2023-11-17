7 pressing questions on Sam Altman’s ouster by ChatGPT-maker OpenAI

OpenAI is in the midst of a leadership crisis. The company’s board of directors ousted CEO Sam Altman Friday. The company’s president and chairman of the board Greg Brockman quit Friday night, in solidarity with Altman. Brockman apparently was unaware that the board intended to fire Altman until after the fact, a circumstance that makes the situation look like a sort of board-level coup. Several other engineers also quit. Microsoft, which owns almost half of OpenAI, has no seats on OpenAI’s board, and was apparently not involved in the decision—it was informed of Altman’s ouster just minutes before the announcement went out on OpenAI’s blog. Nor were OpenAI’s employees told what was about to transpire.

The board has been silent since since the blog post, in which it said Altman was fired because he’d been less than candid with board members. But poor communication with the board doesn’t seem to explain the suddenness of Altman’s dismissal. Lots of questions still remain. Some of them linger from the original news of the shake-up, and others have emerged in the wake of the event.

Had Altman strayed from OpenAI’s original mission?

One dominant theory on X (Twitter) is that Altman had, over the past year, become more focused on releasing new AI products and services to the public and to developers, and had drifted away from the company’s original goal of providing AI that was safe and driven by altruism. Kara Swisher reports that the board members who voted against Altman “felt he was manipulative and headstrong and wanted to do what he wanted to do.” But that narrative seems to be contradicted by a memo sent Saturday to OpenAI employees by COO Brad Lightcap, who has been communicating with the board to gain a better understanding of its thinking. The memo says Altman’s firing was not the result of “malfeasance or anything related to our financial, business, safety, or security/privacy practices. . . .” Rushing risky AI to market would surely fall into some or all of those categories.

What does the board mean when it says Altman was “not consistently candid in his communications” with its members?

Lightcap’s memo says the board continued saying on Saturday that Altman had caused a “breakdown in communincations” with the board. But it’s hard to think of a motive or a means for Altman to mislead the board. It seems impossible that Altman could unilaterally push new products to market without the knowledge or approval of the board.