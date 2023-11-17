A new evidence review published in the journal Early Education and Development looked at 23 years of neuroimaging research, specifically 33 studies that used neuroimaging techniques to measure the impact of digital technology on the brains of children under the age of 12. It found that screen time leads to changes in the prefrontal cortex of the brain.

While screen time impacting your child’s brain might sound like a reason to toss out your televisions, computers, and smartphones, researchers say that digital experiences early in life have some positive effects as well as negative ones.

One study found that media use improves focusing and learning abilities in the frontal lobe of the brain and that playing video games can potentially increase cognitive demand, improving a child’s executive functions and cognitive skills.

However, screen time was tied in other studies to lower functionality in areas of the brain dealing with language and cognitive control, potentially negatively impacting a child’s cognitive development. Tablet users were also found to have more trouble with problem-solving tasks.