The youth mental health crisis has parents stressed over back-to-school. This is their biggest fear

Kids heading back to school has always felt like a mixed bag of emotions for parents. Worries about peer struggles, harder subjects, and new teachers are only natural. Still, for most parents—and especially for those who work from home—getting kids out of the house after a long, hot summer is usually a very welcome relief.

However, this year, with worries about teens’ mental health escalating and growing concerns about the impact of kids’ social media use, parents are grappling with a lot as class bells start ringing again.

Kids are spending more time online than ever, and at younger and younger ages. As they start classes across the country this month and next, parents are saying that social media concerns are weighing them down. The C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health asked 2,099 parents what their biggest concerns were. By far, what’s stressing them out the most are issues surrounding kids’ screen time and their mental health.

The number-one concern was the overuse of devices/screen time (67%), followed closely by social media (66%). Coming in at numbers three and four were internet safety (62%) and depression/suicide (57%). Of course, these concerns are all closely linked, given that social media and time online are increasingly being recognized as culprits in the teen mental health crisis. But it’s striking that, as kids are strapping on their backpacks and lacing up their new kicks, parents are even more concerned with the internet than the massively terrifying issue: gun violence.