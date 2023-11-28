Tech and media layoffs November update: Job cuts keep coming at ByteDance, Vice, Amazon, Faire

November has shaped up to be a particularly rough month for tech companies, as layoffs have continued through its final few days.

On Monday, it was reported that TikTok parent company ByteDance will lay off hundreds of employees as it winds down its failed gaming division called Nuverse. The company has not yet specified exactly how many workers will be affected by the job cuts.

Earlier in the month, online wholesale marketplace Faire, which raised funding at a $12.6 billion valuation in May 2022, laid off 20% of its staff, or about 250 people. The job cuts were reportedly part of a restructuring plan. It was the second round of cuts in just over a year, after the company had already laid off 7% of its staff in October 2022.