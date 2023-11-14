McDonald’s and Crocs will now sell you a $75 pair of Grimace or Birdie clogs

If you thought Barbenheimer would be the oddest pairing of 2023, you haven’t seen anything yet. Fast-food giant McDonald’s and clogs maker Crocs have decided to team up for a brand crossover that’s as jarring as putting the father of the atomic bomb and the most popular doll in the world on the same double billing.

McDonald’s and Crocs have announced that they will release a line of four Crocs shoes inspired by the fast-food chain and its iconic mascots. Each pair of colorful footwear will set you back $75. Here’s what you can expect:

Purple Grimace x Crocs Cozzzy Sandal with a faux fur lining.

Striped black-and-white Hamburglar x Crocs Classic Clogs.

Yellow-and-pink Birdie x Crocs Classic Clog complete with a McDonald’s Egg McMuffin Jibbitz charm.

Red-and-yellow McDonald’s x Crocs Classic Clog available with Chicken McNuggets, french fries, or Big Mac charms, just in case you’ve ever dreamed of wearing a Happy Meal on your feet.

In addition to the $75 Crocs, the two companies are also releasing a line of matching $20 Grimace, Hamburglar, Birdie, and McDonald’s socks, as well as numerous Jibbitz charms you can stick onto the Crocs. In a press release, McDonald’s said “the new shoes are designed to give consumers a way to live out their bold fandom every day.”

McDonald’s says the new Crocs collection will be limited and available in select countries around the world starting today. You can pick up your pair at Crocs retail locations, on crocs.com, or at select wholesale partners.