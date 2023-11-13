Uber is revamping its driver deactivation process

Uber is expanding its account deactivation decision process , a win for drivers and couriers of the gig app who routinely say they were unfairly taken off the app and given no way to dispute claims.

The company will tell drivers and couriers in the app why their account was deactivated, allow them to request an additional review of the decision, and will be able to share things like audio or video recordings to dispute any unfair claims.

Drivers and couriers have long complained that gig companies will routinely side with customers when issues arise, despite there being false accusations. One example is that sometimes customers will make false claims in order to get money back on their rides. Uber is rolling out a new system that tracks when riders report false issues with drivers in order to repeatedly get refunds. Those reviews should no longer impact driver ratings or account deactivation decisions, the company said. “While we may take action to remove these customers from the platform, we know there are still underlying concerns about these reports,” Uber said in a press release.

Uber will also start paying for drug testing for drivers who are accused of driving under the influences of drugs and want to dispute that accusation. Uber will cover the cost of the test, no matter the outcome, as part of a nationwide partnership with LabCorp.