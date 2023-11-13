Here’s how to stop your Threads posts from showing up on Instagram and Facebook

Now you can decide whether or not you want your posts on Threads to be shared on Facebook and Instagram as well.

Back in October, Threads launched an update that automatically shared posts on Threads with both Facebook and Instagram. The decision was likely made so that Meta, which owns all three services, could help drive engagement on the platform.

Unsurprisingly, though, some Threads users were less than excited about cross-platform sharing being done by default. Meta appears to have listened and has launched a new setting that allows users to decide if and where they want to share their Threads posts.

Sharing to Facebook and Instagram is still turned on by default. Here’s how to toggle off sharing to Instagram, Facebook, or both: