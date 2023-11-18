Elon Musk biopic: Darren Aronofsky is the perfect director for A24’s film, but now comes the hard part

Elon Musk seems to be everywhere, so why not on the big screen, too? That’s where audiences will find him, or at least a version of him, now that arthouse studio and critical hit maker A24 has acquired the film rights to adapt Walter Isaacson’s Elon Musk biography, to be directed by auteur filmmaker Darren Aronofsky.

But critical and financially successful biopics are a rarity in Hollywood, and the Musk biopic poses arguably an even bigger risk. Not only is the tech billionaire still alive, with the ending of his real-life story yet to be told (making crafting a cinematic narrative more difficult), but Musk himself is a highly divisive and increasingly alienating character, which could repel audiences. That’s especially true after Musk endorsed an antisemitic post on his X platform earlier this week.

After the endorsement caused widespread condemnation, Apple, which Musk has said was one of his social network’s biggest advertisers, paused its advertising on the site. IBM has as well after its ads ran alongside antisemitic posts on the platform. Given this, one wonders if A24 and Aronofsky should move ahead with the biopic at all. If they do, here are some things they should keep in mind based on other tech CEO biopics.

1. The actor doesn’t need to look like Elon Musk

Within four years of Apple CEO Steve Jobs’ passing in 2011, two Hollywood films came out about his life. The first was Jobs, the 2013 film directed by Joshua Michael Stern, starring Ashton Kutcher. The second was Steve Jobs, the 2015 film directed by Danny Boyle, starring Michael Fassbender.