White Claw has a surprising new seltzer flavor

BY Grace Snelling3 minute read

White Claw, which rose to prominence as a market-dominating pioneer in the hard seltzer industry, just released a new seltzer with an unexpected twist: It’s alcohol-free.

The product line, called White Claw 0% Alcohol, is billed as an “adult drink” with 2 grams of sugar, 15 calories, and electrolytes for added hydration. It comes in four flavors—Black Cherry Cranberry, Lime Yuzu, Peach Orange Blossom, and Mango Passionfruit—each a spin on one of White Claw’s most iconic original seltzers. Lovers of White Claw’s existing products might, understandably, ask, Isn’t nonalcoholic seltzer just . . . seltzer? But Tyler Gray, chief story officer for White Claw’s umbrella company Mark Anthony Group, says the answer is a definitive no. “[White Claw 0% Alcohol] has the depth and satisfying complexity that you would find in an alcoholic drink, but without the alcohol,” Gray says. “It’s not like anything you’ve ever tried before, and especially not like a flavored seltzer or a flavored water. What it does do is fit just about any adult drinking occasion.”

[Photo: courtesy White Claw] Recent data backs up the idea that consumers are increasingly looking for nonalcoholic options for after-work drinks or when out with friends. According to a recent report from IWSR, a global beverage market analysis company, the no- and low-alcohol category grew 29% in the U.S. in 2022, reaching a valuation of more than $1.1 billion. In the first half of 2023, the no-alcohol spirits category expanded 21% compared to the first half of 2022. It’s safe to say that the demand for nonalcoholic beverages is on a steady upswing. But White Claw saw a gap in the offerings. Nonalcoholic beers have gained the most traction in recent years, but they still mainly appeal to those who liked the taste of beer in the first place. Mocktails, Gray says, can often be overly sweet and highly caloric, which may deter consumers who are taking a pause on alcohol for health reasons. Meanwhile, leading sparkling water and seltzer brands, like LaCroix and Spindrift, are not traditionally associated with bar-like settings and alcohol-filled occasions. White Claw saw an opportunity to sell sober-curious drinkers on flavored 0% seltzers, presented under its category-defining brand. The company collected its own data on the trend. In a survey of 1,000 adults 21 and over, 69% of people who drank alcohol said they were interested in exploring sober-curious lifestyles, while 47% of those respondents said they would do so because they’re looking for ways to prioritize their health. Those findings are consistent with observations from IWSR. “Moderating alcohol consumption and avoiding the effects of drinking alcohol are increasingly important drivers for consumers choosing no-alcohol products,” said Susie Goldspink, head of IWSR’s no- and low-alcohol insights, in an email to Fast Company.

[Photo: courtesy White Claw] For Gray, a recent outing with a friend who is currently sober demonstrated the lack of good alternatives for those abstaining from alcohol. The bar they stopped in offered two mocktails, which came in the somewhat confounding flavor options of “red” and “white.” “One thing that’s apparent is that the rules of drinking are changing, and a lot of beverage companies aren’t keeping up,” Gray says. “When you get asked, ‘Let’s get a drink,’ it should be a happy thing, right? A chance to connect with people, maybe make new friends. But if you’re not drinking, or don’t feel like having alcohol in that moment, it can be a stressful thing.” In White Claw’s study, 63% of consumers reported that the expectations and pressure from others, along with the fear of being judged, made it more challenging to avoid alcohol during drinking occasions. [Photo: courtesy White Claw] White Claw 0% Alcohol is purposefully designed in a slim, tall can that resembles other adult drinks (like the company’s own hard seltzers) so it can more easily be enjoyed in social settings without worry about unwanted scrutiny. Gray says the beverage’s smooth taste, light sweetness, and subtle flavor combinations also set it apart from sparkling water and make it more suitable for adult drinking occasions.