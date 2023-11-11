Avoid these budget-busting holiday spending traps

Overspending and the holidays go together like milk and cookies. Everywhere you turn, there’s another opportunity to spend money on everything from gifts and travel to seasonal treats. This puts a strain on the average person’s budget, even if they have carefully thought about how much they want to spend in November and December.

Before the holiday season gets fully underway, here’s what you need to know about the most common spending traps that could leave you with a financial hangover come January.

Plan early and often

Consumers expect to spend an average of $1,530 this holiday season, according to PwC’s 2023 Holiday Outlook. Specifically, consumers have allocated $786 to spend on gifts, $510 on travel, and $234 on entertainment.

It’s impossible to know if the 4,000 consumers surveyed for this study had already planned their holiday spending budget, or if responding to the survey was what prompted them to think about holiday costs. We also can’t know if the amount these consumers expect to spend is a reasonable estimate, or if they will spend more or less than planned.