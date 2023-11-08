If you do any of these 9 things, you might be a toxic boss

Despite workplace practices improving in many environments, toxic bosses are not a thing of the past. According to a new Harris Poll report , they’re everywhere. Nearly three-quarters (71%) of workers have had a toxic boss at one point or another, and about a third (31%) are currently working with one, according to the poll of 1,233 American workers.

Toxic bosses are more than a minor annoyance. They cause employees anxiety that disrupts their personal lives. According to the report, 71% have anxiety over the weekend about returning to work on Monday. More than half (53%) say they’ve had nightmares about their boss, and 41% say they have sought therapy because of a toxic boss.

While two-thirds (66%) of people with a toxic boss say they’re actively job-hunting, most people have to stay in their job for financial reasons (72%) or because there are other convenient benefits of their job, like it being close to where they live (72%). Another 65% can’t quit because they’ll lose their benefits. And 65% stick it out because they know finding a new job will be challenging.

Sadly, some toxic bosses might not know that their behavior is causing employees so much stress. So, let’s break it down.