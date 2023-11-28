The 4 next big technologies in workplace and productivity for 2023

The office is undergoing profound changes. Companies are finding ways to use AI to save time and communicate better. And in this remote-work era, they’re building hardware and software tools to bridge the gaps between coworkers who seldom spend time in the same physical space. These products are making workplaces, from the home office to the factory floor, more efficient, more comfortable, and more equitable.

Andonix

For bringing conversational AI to the factory floor

Andonix aims to let manufacturing workers harness conversational AI with Andi, its digital assistant. Andi contains information on more than 1,000 manufacturing skills and has the ability to answer questions (say, what a particular machine’s error codes mean) and automatically generate training materials and checklists for particular tasks. And when something goes wrong, Andi can send notifications to the right people through text messaging, WhatsApp, or email.

Clockwise

For letting people avoid scheduling headaches through AI conversations

Clockwise‘s AI lets busy people schedule meetings by expressing their availability and preferences conversationally rather than through laborious back-and-forth emails or complex forms. Based on OpenAI’s GPT-4, the AI lets users give commands like “Clear my schedule for tomorrow” or “Find a time to meet on Monday.” The AI, which also includes a handy integration with Slack, can access multiple people’s calendars within a company and understand factors like the urgency and priority of different meetings and events. Clockwise customers include Etsy, Zoom, Atlassian, and Uber.

Datapeople

For using AI to make hiring more equitable

Datapeople‘s AI offers guidance on drafting job posts to attract candidates from a variety of backgrounds. The AI can provide help with inclusive language and compliance with laws on subjects like pay transparency, and it will ensure that postings include basic facts like benefits and location. The tool has been used to edit more than 170,000 job postings since 2022, at companies including Conagra, Twitch, BuzzFeed, and Block.