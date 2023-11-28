The 5 next big tech innovations in marketing and advertising for 2023

The name of the game in marketing and advertising technology right now is work that finds its ideal audience as quickly, creatively, and effectively as possible. This peek into the future includes fighting digital advertising fraud; using AI to lower the cost of creative and effective ads; filling Disney’s entire media ecosystem with privacy-focused, personalized ads; and a new generative AI platform that makes content for enterprise brands in their own voice and tone at scale.
Anura
For making it easier for brands to avoid digital ad fraud
Digital ad fraud is an expensive business, representing an average 25% of all paid online traffic and clogging platforms with fake profiles and deceptive activities. Anura Solutions’ Search and Social Protect aims to drastically reduce this percentage, ensuring that businesses’ digital marketing efforts reach genuine, interested consumers rather than fraudulent entities. It’s able to interface seamlessly with leading platforms like Google, Meta, TikTok, and LinkedIn to offer brands a comprehensive and robust solution to mitigate fraud.
Fetch
For giving brands a better tool to measure ad effectiveness
E-commerce rewards platform Fetch has more than 18 million shoppers using its app and services, and it developed Verified Incremental Return to give brands live insights into their advertising performance, allowing them to optimize during a campaign, at scale. The goal is to add concrete data on ad effectiveness. The Verified Incremental methodology measures the incremental sales driven by a campaign on the Fetch platform, verified in real time by receipts with SKU-level data. Instead of relying on nebulous data models to estimate the next best step, brands that partner with Fetch can genuinely understand how their ad spend impacts their business in an increasingly competitive market. With this new approach to reporting campaign success, Fetch can finally give brands the answer to the question: “Did my ad work?”
MNTN
For making generative AI more accessible and efficient for everyday advertisers
MNTN, a company known for housing Ryan Reynolds’s Maximum Effort production house, has tapped into the hype of generative AI to create a new tool called MNTN Viva. Now in beta and set to launch in 2024, it allows marketers to leverage various AI solutions to create and edit their video content quicker and more affordably. MNTN Viva integrates stock footage with APIs of third-party AI tools from OpenAI, text-to-speech software company ElevenLabs, and AI music generator Soundraw, all in one interface. Viva adds another element to MNTN’s already robust offering across connected TV to lower the cost of creative and effective advertising.
Typeface
For bringing AI tools in-house for brands in a new way
Launched in February 2023, Typeface developed a new generative AI platform to create content for enterprise brands in their own voice and tone at scale, without the security issues of a public platform. Typeface’s proprietary Affinity AI model self-trains and customizes content to align with each brand’s visual assets, tone, and target audiences, empowering companies to tailor messages that resonate with consumers. The company launched with a $65 million investment round from Lightspeed Venture Partners, GV (Google Ventures), M12 (Microsoft’s Venture Fund), and Menlo Ventures, and a new round of Series B funding in June led by Salesforce bumped its valuation to $1 billion.
The Walt Disney Co.
For bringing more effective advertising into the House of Mouse
The most magical place on Earth also happens to have one of the most magical advertising tools on the planet in the Disney Ad Server (DAS). It creates privacy-focused, personalized advertising across Disney’s entire media ecosystem, including Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. Built in-house, DAS can process more than 5 billion advertising impression queries per day across Hulu and Disney+. The company also developed an engine called the Yield Optimized Delivery Allocation that enables more effective automated competition between programmatic ads designed to maximize performance for both advertisers and Disney. And yep, it’s called YODA.
