The 5 next big tech innovations in marketing and advertising for 2023

The name of the game in marketing and advertising technology right now is work that finds its ideal audience as quickly, creatively, and effectively as possible. This peek into the future includes fighting digital advertising fraud; using AI to lower the cost of creative and effective ads; filling Disney’s entire media ecosystem with privacy-focused, personalized ads; and a new generative AI platform that makes content for enterprise brands in their own voice and tone at scale.

Anura

For making it easier for brands to avoid digital ad fraud

Digital ad fraud is an expensive business, representing an average 25% of all paid online traffic and clogging platforms with fake profiles and deceptive activities. Anura Solutions’ Search and Social Protect aims to drastically reduce this percentage, ensuring that businesses’ digital marketing efforts reach genuine, interested consumers rather than fraudulent entities. It’s able to interface seamlessly with leading platforms like Google, Meta, TikTok, and LinkedIn to offer brands a comprehensive and robust solution to mitigate fraud.

Fetch

For giving brands a better tool to measure ad effectiveness

E-commerce rewards platform Fetch has more than 18 million shoppers using its app and services, and it developed Verified Incremental Return to give brands live insights into their advertising performance, allowing them to optimize during a campaign, at scale. The goal is to add concrete data on ad effectiveness. The Verified Incremental methodology measures the incremental sales driven by a campaign on the Fetch platform, verified in real time by receipts with SKU-level data. Instead of relying on nebulous data models to estimate the next best step, brands that partner with Fetch can genuinely understand how their ad spend impacts their business in an increasingly competitive market. With this new approach to reporting campaign success, Fetch can finally give brands the answer to the question: “Did my ad work?”

MNTN

For making generative AI more accessible and efficient for everyday advertisers

MNTN, a company known for housing Ryan Reynolds’s Maximum Effort production house, has tapped into the hype of generative AI to create a new tool called MNTN Viva. Now in beta and set to launch in 2024, it allows marketers to leverage various AI solutions to create and edit their video content quicker and more affordably. MNTN Viva integrates stock footage with APIs of third-party AI tools from OpenAI, text-to-speech software company ElevenLabs, and AI music generator Soundraw, all in one interface. Viva adds another element to MNTN’s already robust offering across connected TV to lower the cost of creative and effective advertising.