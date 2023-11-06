How Bumble’s incoming CEO Lidiane Jones plans to use AI to take matching to the next level

Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd is stepping down from her role at the dating app she founded nearly a decade ago, the company announced on Monday.
Lidiane Jones, who is currently CEO of the workplace-messaging platform Slack, will succeed Wolfe Herd starting January 2. Wolfe Herd, meanwhile, will transition to executive chair.
“The last decade has been completely transformational for me as a human,” Wolfe Herd, who also cofounded Tinder, said in an interview with Fast Company alongside her successor. The founder has shepherded Bumble through growing pains, expansion into new areas like friendship matchmaking and professional networking, the COVID-19 pandemic, an initial public offering in 2021, and fierce competition from Match Group.
But the dating app industry, following a strong pandemic surge, thanks to singles looking for online connection, has been met with challenges as consumers burn out. Shares of Bumble are trading under $13 apiece as of Monday morning; it’s a stark contrast from when the stock was trading at more than $70 per share in its debut. Match Group also warned last week that it anticipates lower-than-expected revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023. Bumble is set to report earnings on Tuesday.
“What makes this partnership so special is we’re not duplicative of one another,” Wolfe Herd said. As executive chair, Wolfe Herd expects to stay focused on the 10-year strategy for the brand, including, she said, areas like public policy and social impact. Jones, for her part, said, “I’m a product leader to the bone,” one with crucial experience in artificial intelligence and managing global teams.
Wolfe Herd has long championed the idea of Bumble, which she founded in 2014 on the principle of empowering women to make the first move, as a cornerstone of “the female internet.” In the app, women have to initiate the first conversation for heterosexual matches. Bumble has since expanded into a larger portfolio of apps, running Bumble for Friends, Fruitz, Badoo, and Official, a relationship-building platform.
Jones’s role is to bring Bumble into its next chapter, especially as AI takes center stage. Wolfe Herd commended Jones, who is a longtime tech veteran—she logged 13 years at Microsoft, led Sonos’ software product team, and spent several years at Salesforce before taking the helm at Slack last year—for her ability to execute on new products and her passion for artificial intelligence. “She understands AI is going to take us to the next level,” Wolfe Herd said.