Bumble acquires Official, an app that helps couples strengthen their relationship

Bumble has acquired Official , an app that’s meant to build stronger relationships for couples through mood check-ins and date planning.

It’s part of the company’s broader strategy to strengthen what it would consider the ecosystem of love, whether it’s friendships, budding relationships, or couples who have been together for years.

“We’re really trying to build the entire relationship journey and take care of the entire relationship from start to finish,” Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd tells Fast Company. Bumble declined to disclose the terms of the deal.

Since it launched in 2021, Official has grown to more than 368,000 couples and is available in 45 countries, Bumble said.