Ozempic is not going to slim down your stock portfolio (yet)

After John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart U.S., told Bloomberg in October that GLP-1s, a class of medications prescribed for weight loss—which include Ozempic , Mounjaro, and Wegovy—are changing how shoppers behave, resulting in their buying slightly less food, shares for Mondelez (maker of Oreo), PepsiCo, and Hershey’s tumbled.

Also last month, Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider said in an earnings briefing that the company was already preparing for the increased adoption of GLP-1s and working to make products catering to those who use the medication. These would include vitamin and mineral nutritional supplements that users might no longer be getting from food.

Indeed, businesses from food to tobacco to aviation have signaled that they are preparing for a not-too-distant future in which consumers are choosing Ozempic not Oreos, Moujaro rather than Marlboros, and go to pick up Wegovy instead of going to Walmart. In earnings calls from just the past couple of months, executives have stated that they anticipate changes in demand for certain grocery products. Though the pronouncements have been rather vague as yet, the market has already priced the news into the stocks that are most likely to be affected.

In other words, Ozempic has had a slimming effect on the stocks of junk food and tobacco makers.