How to fix everything that’s wrong with your meetings

We’ve covered a few companies, like Shopify, that have instituted a no-meetings or at least very-few-meetings culture. There are various ways to go about it, some more radical than others. Shopify started with what it called “controlled chaos”: canceling all recurring meetings of three or more people, deleting needless Slack channels, and instating “no-meeting Wednesdays” for all staff. To make the change less daunting, it was set up as a two-week trial, after which teams could add meetings they missed back to their calendars. If you decide to do a similar meeting audit, it’s likely you’ll still have at least a handful of meetings that remain on your calendar. Then it’s a matter of making those essential gatherings worthwhile.

Author Claire Hughes Johnson suggests using the acronym PAL as a guide for improving meetings:

P = Purpose: Determine the purpose of the meeting and make sure everyone understands it.

A = Agenda: Circulate the topics to be covered in service of that purpose.

L = Limit: Set guidelines for how long the meeting and agenda items will take.

“A common meeting mistake is to try to cover too many topics in too little time, which can make the conversation too surface level or lead to frustrating cutoffs with no resolution,” Hughes Johnson says.