Shopify exec: This is what happened when we canceled all meetings

Meetings are a bug, not a feature of work. They take up time, cause delays, and impact productivity. Most importantly, no one joined your company to sit in meetings.

And yet, MIT Sloan Management Review recently found that some workers spend as much as 85% of their time in meetings. This system is clearly broken. So, at Shopify, we decided to change it. Here is how we did it. On the first working day of this year, Shopify unleashed a Chaos Monkey— abruptly canceling all recurring meetings of three or more people in staff calendars, deleting needless Slack channels, reinstating “no meeting Wednesdays,” asking staff to keep meetings with more than 50 people limited to a set window on Thursdays, and requesting managers only re-create meetings that really mattered. Immediately, 12,000 events that over the course of the year would have amounted to 36 years of meeting times disappeared. We explained to our team that this was a two-week trial and stressed that teams were welcome to put calls back in place after a two-week period with one caveat—that the meeting is truly necessary.

The purpose of this controlled chaos was to shift to a low-meeting culture and show that growth and innovation happens when people move away from comfort. For the leaders, entrepreneurs, and builders out there thinking of implementing a low-meetings initiative, here are the five lessons we’ve learned on how to bring your team along on this journey. Show the data—it works When you lay out your plans, show the evidence. Despite industry resistance to making bold, sweeping changes like this, a wealth of data exists on the potential benefits of doing so.

For a start, meeting time costs. According to a recent study in 2022 by Professor Steven Rogelberg at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, attending noncritical meetings is estimated to waste about $25,000 per employee annually. Then, there’s the impact on productivity. We felt this almost immediately; time spent in meetings at Shopify is down by a third on average so far in 2023. Chaos Monkey is on track to save us 322,000 hours over the course of a year. We’re on track to deliver about 25% more projects because of it. Use this trove of data to assuage those worried about the bumpy ride a sudden low-meetings approach might cause.

Free up craft time to build what matters To convince your teammates you need more of a reason than just the numbers. Powerful as they are, you’ll bring more people on board by making clear what you’re giving them instead. Time back, yes, but for what, and why? That focus might be to make decisions faster, or build and launch more products, but it should clearly track back to your company’s mission and culture in your staff communications. For us, it’s to protect craft time.

Uninterrupted time is the most precious resource of a craftsperson, and we want our people to feel empowered to do what they need to stay committed to our mission of making commerce better for everyone. In order to do this, we ask that everyone assume positive intent, so if someone does exit a meeting early, it’s usually for a very good reason. Getting used to people declining meetings or leaving meetings early when they can be more productive building products is totally acceptable. In fact, it’s encouraged. Maintain momentum Meetings are familiar, they’re comfortable, and it is very easy to slip back into old habits. So it’s important that any low-meetings initiative is not simply announced and left at that; you need to maintain momentum to effect a permanent change.

Regular communications with your workforce and being transparent about any new policy, and the reasons for it, are key. We sent out updates to our teams grading our progress, and have shared the impact of these changes beyond our teams also. Another simple solution is to deploy a bot on your messaging platform reminding meeting organizers of the meeting policy each week. We’re also looking at ways to calculate not just how much time it’s saved teams or how it’s improved productivity, but also the human cost of meetings to really underline the savings made. Communicating momentum is crucial, as is showing the fruit it bears.

Decide what tools are used for communication The fact is, meetings aren’t really always the best vehicle to communicate. So when we released Chaos Monkey, we made clear we wanted our teams to default to asynchronous communication. Most things don’t need an answer right away and if we can build a world where our teams don’t have a left navigation bar full of red dots, we should. You must make clear where that hub is for your team, be that online or offline, and outline the rules of engagement for the platforms you use. For example, video calls and instant messaging for synchronous tactical decision-making, email for external party comms, and so on. Encourage intentionality While meetings can be a huge waste of resources, they can serve as an important outlet for catching up, especially for companies that have embraced hybrid or remote working.

Those first few minutes of a call can act as a water-cooler chat for teammates who might not have any other face-to-face interactions with another adult during their working day—this is partly why we did not cancel one-on-one meetings as part of our recent purge. Building connections in person can also be vital for solving problems, developing strategy, team building, and more. We encourage our colleagues to be intentional about their gatherings, and to value the time they have together. This is why we provide resources for teams to meet in person a few times a year. Crucially, time together can act as a means of discovery—finding out things about the business and about your teammates you never knew, but were glad you did. Any low-meetings strategy shouldn’t lose sight of this.