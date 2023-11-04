What the heck is going on with Sweetgreen?

In May, Sweetgreen opened a long-awaited location in Naperville, Illinois, about 30 miles outside of Chicago. Like many of Sweetgreen’s 220 locations, it’s bright, with neon signage and smiling employees. Unlike any of them, however, it’s staffed by a salad-making robot, which Sweetgreen calls its Infinite Kitchen.

The robot dispenses salad ingredients by shooting perfect portions from tubes into bowls. The company spent years developing the tech. It took two years, for example, to figure out how to automate the crumbling of goat cheese atop a salad.

With Sweetgreen’s third-quarter earnings report out this week, which shows that the company continues to lose money but not as much as it did a year ago, both CEO Jonathan Neman and analysts see this one store in the south suburbs of Chicago as the future of the chain.

When Neman talks about the future of the salad chain, he’s bullish on automation as a way to “improve throughput” at the restaurants. That is: a way for Sweetgreen’s staff and its machines to pump out as many salads as possible. Company executives say that the robot can produce up to 500 salads per hour. In its first month of operation, the Naperville store performed better than a typical outlet. Its 26% sales margin was “significantly” higher than any other Sweetgreen location in its first month, which excites Wall Street.