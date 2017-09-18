9 Newsletters To Make You Smarter

Jason Hirschhorn , a former Viacom and Slingbox executive, is your smart friend who shares must-see articles, videos, and podcasts that illuminate the changes transforming fashion, media, music, sports, and tech.

Bonus features: A website features a live feed of new posts if you can’t wait for the email; rants!

2. NextDraft, The 10 Biggest News Stories Of The Day

Dave Pell, the self-proclaimed managing editor of the internet, works as an investor but is a newshound at heart. He delivers the gist of what you missed while working, along with a wry take.

Bonus features: Punny headlines (e.g., “Gene Hack, Man”); occasional longer perspectives on newsmakers, notably President Trump.

3. Data Is Plural, Fun With Figures

BuzzFeed News’s data editor rounds up several interesting and timely new data sets each Wednesday, such as NASA’s 5,000-year cache of solar-eclipse info and the subject and location of the tattoos of Florida’s prisoners.

Bonus features: Links to raw files wherever possible so data scientists can go crazy.

4. No Mercy/No Malice, The Digital Economy In The Shadow Of Big Tech

Branding in the age of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google isn’t easy, but Scott Galloway, an NYU business school marketing professor and consultant, shares unvarnished opinions about how companies can succeed around them.