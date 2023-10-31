DoorDash message to some users stirs up online debate about tipping

Since the pandemic, more and more people have relied on food delivery companies to bring their meals to them. But a message sent by DoorDash to some customers has set off a firestorm of debate over who should pay the drivers: customers or DoorDash?

The prompt, first spotted on Twitter/X, encourages users to tip their drivers while placing an order, reading, “Orders with no tip might take longer to get delivered—are you sure you want to continue?”

Fast Company was able to independently verify the text of the message, though it could not verify the image that accompanied the message in online posts.

“Dashers can pick and choose which orders they want to do. Orders that take longer to be accepted by Dashers tend to result in a slower delivery,” the message reads, giving the customer another chance to add a tip to the order if they choose to bypass giving one in the ordering process.