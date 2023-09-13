See this map of states with the worst tippers—one of the wealthiest tops the list

While many people will say the tip should factor into the overall cost of the meal, according to this report from Toast, Americans disagree.

Toast offers tools to help restaurants manage their business, and it recently released a trends report for this year’s second quarter (Q2) with data from the restaurants that use its platform. While the report looked at an array of topics—including favorite alcoholic beverages across different states, and the rising cost of burgers—one of the most surprising elements was the tipping trend. As a whole, it appears Americans are becoming less and less willing to dole out the cash.

As for the state with the worst tippers? Californians only tipped an average of 17.4% in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, which was well below the national average of 19.0% that quarter.

But while that’s definitely on the lower side, nationwide tips have been on the decline as well. In the second quarter, nationwide tips dropped to 18.9% of the total check. The trend held for full-service restaurants, where customers tipped 19.4% in Q2, down from 19.7% in Q1. As for quick-service establishments, those tips have been steadily dropping since 2018—however, they did show the slightest uptick to 16.1% from 16% in Q1.