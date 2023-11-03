What Biden’s AI executive order means for biotech and healthcare

This week, President Joe Biden issued a historic executive order on artificial intelligence in pursuit of what his administration calls “safe, secure, and trustworthy” AI. The milestone seems imperative given the technology’s rapid evolution and adoption across industries, and a regulatory gauntlet that will ultimately impact millions of Americans. That includes repercussions for the health and biotech industries leveraging AI to innovate as part of a health system that more than 70% of Americans say fails them .

Biden’s AI executive order, which mentions health or healthcare 33 times, is an opening shot by the federal government. It’s no surprise that healthcare plays a spotlight role in the conversation. “To protect consumers while ensuring that AI can make Americans better off, the president directs the following actions: Advance the responsible use of AI in healthcare and the development of affordable and life-saving drugs,” says the Biden administration.

This amounts to both a catch-up and a forward-looking call to build a blueprint for the future of drug development and patient care—one where shoddy algorithms are less likely to muck up the work of making new medicines and less likely to harbor biases against certain groups of patients.

So far, industry groups are in a holding pattern on their response. Spokespeople for the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) and Biotechnology Innovation Organization—the largest biopharma trade organizations in the country—said in emailed statements that they are still parsing through the totality of the order’s implications and gathering input from members on their recommendations to the government.