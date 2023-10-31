ChatGPT and other AI chatbots rely heavily on copyrighted news media, say publishers

Makers of generative artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT have been using copious amounts of copyrighted news material to train their chatbots, according to new accusations from a new trade group.
The News/Media Alliance, which represents over 2,200 publishers, showcased its research in a blog post and white paper Tuesday, saying AI companies regularly used the information in news stories without authorization, and violate laws protecting that intellectual property.
“The research and analysis we’ve conducted shows that AI companies and developers are not only engaging in unauthorized copying of our members’ content to train their products, but they are using it pervasively and to a greater extent than other sources,” said Danielle Coffey, Alliance president and CEO, in the release. “This diminishment of high-quality, human created content harms not only publishers but the sustainability of AI models themselves and the availability of reliable, trustworthy information.”
The group’s research claims the datasets used to train large language models —a building block of generative AI that’s essential to tools like ChatGPT, Bard, and more—of major chatbots “significantly” overweighted content from news, magazines, and digital media sources, using it 5 to almost 100 times as frequently as other content.
LLMs also copy and use publisher content in their outputs to users, the group said, putting them in competition with the news outlets.
The danger with this, beyond the potential violation of copyright laws, is in diminishing the work of human-created content, publishers could find themselves at risk, said the News/Media Alliance. Additionally, the AI could ultimately end up hurting its own sustainability as trustworthy information becomes harder to find.
“Continued unauthorized use will harm existing markets that acknowledge the value of archived and real-time quality content, and over time the GAI models themselves will deteriorate,” said Coffey. “You get out what you put in.”