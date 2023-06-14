When generative AI lies, who is liable?

BY Mark Sullivan5 minute read

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI sued for defamation in Georgia In what seems to be the first defamation case against an AI chatbot, the nationally syndicated talk show host Mark Walters has sued OpenAI, claiming that the company's ChatGPT tool generated false and harmful information about him embezzling money. He is seeking unspecified monetary damages from OpenAI.

According to the suit filed in Georgia state court, Fred Riehl, editor of the gun publication AmmoLand, had asked ChatGPT for information on Walters’ role in another, unrelated, lawsuit in Washington State. Per Walters’ filing, ChatGPT contrived a fictional part of the Washington lawsuit, saying that Walters had embezzled money from a special interest group for which he’d served as a financial officer. By doing so, ChatGPT “published libelous matter regarding Walters,” his lawsuit states. “OAI knew or should have known its communication to Riehl regarding Walters was false, or recklessly disregarded the falsity of the communication,” the suit reads. There’s plenty of precedent for cases where humans defame humans, but precious little when an AI is causing the harm. “Defamation is kind of a new area,” says John Villafranco, a partner with the law firm Kelley Drye & Warren. “There are a lot of juicy issues to be worked out.” The Walters v. OpenAI suit may or may not prove to be a landmark test case for defamation-by-AI, but it likely will raise important legal questions that will be repeated in future cases involving generative AI tools. Meta has open-sourced a new AI model that can reason and learn Meta announced Tuesday that it is open-sourcing a new computer vision model that can better help machines interpret the visual world. Unlike other computer vision models that break down images pixel by pixel, the Image Joint Embedding Predictive Architecture (I-JEPA) understands and compares images as abstract representations that convey the meaning of the image. (While chatbots process words, computer vision AI interprets or classifies images.) It processes and compares millions of images in this way, and in doing so forms an internal model of how the world works, Meta says. This approach allows I-JEPA to learn much more quickly than other models, even while using less computing power, Meta says. The end result is a model that can accomplish complex tasks and more easily adapt to unfamiliar situations. Meta says the model is already turning in high scores across a number of computer vision tests.