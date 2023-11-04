What is a digital twin? And why is everyone suddenly building one?

If you work in the fields of manufacturing, logistics, aviation, or city planning, you’ve probably heard the term “digital twin.” And if you work in healthcare, climate change forecasting, or any of a number of other industries, you’re about to hear it pop up more and more as the decade progresses. In fact, the digital twin market, which was valued at just $11.6 billion in 2022, is expected to be a half-a-trillion-dollar industry by 2032. Companies such as Amazon Web Services, GE, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, and Siemens are already leading the way.

What is a digital twin? Simply put, a digital twin is a digital, or virtual, model of a physical thing that exists in the real world, like an airplane or an automotive factory. But rather than just being a pretty and detailed 3D rendering of its physical counterpart, a digital twin can carry out simulations of workflows or events, giving the user a preview of how those scenarios would impact the real-world twin if they happened in physical reality. Digital twins are largely made possible by Internet of Things (IoT) technology: internet-connected sensors, cameras, scanners, and other smart devices. These devices can detect and transmit massive amounts of real-time data about objects and areas—such as traffic flows, temperatures, or even the vibrations in machinery—and feed that information into a digital twin, allowing a remote user to see how the physical thing is performing in real-time even if they are thousands of miles away from it. For example, a digital twin of the New York City subway system could show city planners how not just subway traffic would be affected, but pedestrian and automobile traffic, too, if, say, five of the busiest stations flooded. Or a digital twin of a 777 could show Boeing engineers how its plane could fare if forced to fly near a hurricane in an emergency situation.

In other words, a digital twin allows stakeholders to see how an event will impact the real-world twin without actually having to simulate the events in real life, which may not be economically or logistically feasible anyway. How are digital twins currently used? The most common use of digital twinning right now is in manufacturing. BMW and Nvidia recently teamed up to build a digital twin of one of the carmaker’s factories. Using the digital twin, BMW could see how different scenarios would impact the factory as a whole. For example, the carmaker could see how the placement of a large manufacturing robot would have collided with a steel catwalk overhead when the robot’s arms were in motion. Before digital twinning, BMW would have had to physically move the robot and test it out—a process that could have taken days. By using the digital twin of the robot in the digital twin factory, BMW could see the impact in minutes. But digital twinning isn’t just for factory optimizations. Digital twins are currently used in aerospace design, allowing airplane manufacturers to build more efficient, safe planes thanks to their ability to simulate everything from takeoffs to weather patterns.

