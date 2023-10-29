In January of this year, TV presenter Maria Menounos received some of the worst news of her life. A full-body scan revealed that she had developed stage II pancreatic cancer. Though the diagnosis was devastating for Menounos, the incident was actually a blessing for Prenuvo , the company that offered her the full-body MRI.

Prenuvo detects more than 500 medical conditions, from life-threatening issues (cancer and aneurysms) to slower-moving symptoms that could be mitigated with lifestyle changes. While some MRI scans are fairly commonplace, Prenuvo’s full-body scan, which essentially performs several MRI scans at the same time, costs roughly $2,500 and is not covered by most insurance. To promote itself, the company has adopted an aggressive social media strategy, courting influencers and turning its service into a status symbol. Over the past few months, an increasing number of celebrities from Kim Kardashian to Tori Spelling have been posting photos of themselves in grey scrubs, sitting next to the cylindrical machine.

[Animation: Prenuvo]

When a celebrity like Menounos receives a shocking diagnosis—perhaps news about a health issue missed in run-of-the-mill CT or MRI scans—it can persuade everyday consumers that rather than a luxury, Prenuvo is a lifesaving service. Scan enough influencers and you’re bound to find some sickness. Find a dire enough illness that they can publicize, and Prenuvo’s strategy can print money.

Celebrities have long endorsed medication and medical devices. On my Instagram feed, White Lotus star Meghann Fahy and singer, reality star, and entrepreneur Jessica Simpson have promoted the nasal spray Flonase. Clearblue has sponsored myriad pregnancy announcements, including those of The Hills star Audrina Patridge, Snooki from Jersey Shore, and Orange Is The New Black actor Danielle Brooks. The newly slim figure of many celebrities is largely responsible for Ozempic’s dramatic rise in popularity.