How this AI-enabled body scanner can detect hundreds of medical conditions in less than an hour

In less than 60 minutes, Prenuvo’s proprietary AI-enabled technology can conduct an MRI scan of the entire body that can help detect more than 500 medical conditions, from life-threatening issues (cancer and aneurysms) to slower-moving conditions that might be ameliorated through lifestyle changes.

Prenuvo CEO Andrew Lacy says the company’s technology combines multiple MRI scans into a single session. “The techniques that we use are called advanced multiparametric MRI,” Lacy says. “For a liver, we take 15 different images in different orientations and at different tissue weightings so that we can look at any three-dimensional pixel.” Pricing at Prenuvo’s scanning centers ranges from $999 for a torso screening to $2,499 for a full-body scan; its services are typically not covered by insurance. But Prenuvo, which raised $70 million in 2022, plans to expand from 6 locations to 12 by year’s end and anticipates being able to lower prices as it scales up.

Prenuvo’s scans—the AI winner of the 2023 Innovation by Design Awards— are reviewed by company radiologists but are also available via a smartphone app and designed to be clearly understood by patients. “The idea is to make this really available and not have to require the patient to go through a lot of hoops to get access to what should be rightfully theirs,” Lacy says.

The patient experience is also designed to be safer and more pleasant than that of typical scans: There’s no need for harmful radiation or injected contrast agents, and patients can even watch TV or listen to music while in the machine.