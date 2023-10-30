Delta’s chief sustainability officer is on a mission to use less fuel

As a growing number of people decide to switch careers to work on climate change, we’re running a series of interviews with people in climate-related jobs about their work, from Google’s Kate Brandt and Ikea’s Karen Pflug to PepsiCo’s Jim Andrew.
Between 2% and 3% of the world’s carbon emissions come from aviation. If the industry were a country, it’d be the sixth-largest emitter. What’s more, it’s a “hard-to-abate” sector, meaning it’s innately difficult to decarbonize because the tech that’s necessary to make a real impact is both nascent and expensive.
Still, Delta Air Lines has committed to being net-zero by 2050. It aims to achieve that by making its current fleet as efficient as possible while integrating futuristic technologies that could eventually make flying a zero-emission activity.
Amelia DeLuca joined Delta right out of college in 2006, spending most of her career in sales. In August, she became the company’s chief sustainability officer. Here, she discusses the company’s green plans and progress.
The final deadline for Fast Company’s Brands That Matter Awards is this Friday, May 30, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.