Delta’s chief sustainability officer is on a mission to use less fuel

Between 2% and 3% of the world’s carbon emissions come from aviation. If the industry were a country, it’d be the sixth-largest emitter. What’s more, it’s a “hard-to-abate” sector, meaning it’s innately difficult to decarbonize because the tech that’s necessary to make a real impact is both nascent and expensive.

Amelia DeLuca [Photo: Rank Studios for Delta Air Lines]

Still, Delta Air Lines has committed to being net-zero by 2050. It aims to achieve that by making its current fleet as efficient as possible while integrating futuristic technologies that could eventually make flying a zero-emission activity.

Amelia DeLuca joined Delta right out of college in 2006, spending most of her career in sales. In August, she became the company’s chief sustainability officer. Here, she discusses the company’s green plans and progress.