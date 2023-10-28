Two years later, Facebook’s rebrand as Meta looks smart—with a caveat

Rebrands are rarely popular. When Twitter became X, it was a “bad joke.” When SunTrust and BB&T became Truist, the brand evoked “toothpaste” and “linoleum.” When Philip Morris became Altria, “names [were] changed to protect the guilty.”

So eye-rolling was to be expected when social media giant Facebook announced on October 28, 2021 that the company was changing its name to Meta.

At the time, some critics viewed the rebrand as a sad attempt to shield the company from bad press. Others pointed out that the superficial change wasn’t being accompanied by any meaningful restructuring. Plus, everyone added, the namesake virtual world known as the metaverse wasn’t, as yet, really a thing.

But as time goes on, people often forget about disliking a rebrand. They may even forget that the brand ever had another name. Yes, we are still in a time of red-hot disdain for X, but who here even remembers that Accenture was once Andersen Consulting? Who recalls that Bell Atlantic and GTE merged and begat Verizon?