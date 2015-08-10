The Invention Of Alphabet Is The Ultimate Larry Page Move

When a coworker shared the news that Google was creating a new holding company called Alphabet and splitting off all its non-core activities from the Google brand , I reacted in the only rational way: I wondered for a nanosecond if it was a wonderfully wacky hoax. Then I checked the URL on Larry Page’s blog post , in which he explained the rationale and announced that longtime Googler Sundar Pichai would become Google’s CEO. It seemed to be legit.

And then it didn’t take long at all before the news began to sound less like fantasy and more like exactly the sort of thing Larry Page would do.

It has long been obvious that what got Page excited wasn’t sitting in meetings about incremental improvements to Google search, Gmail, or YouTube. Page, who cofounded Google with Sergey Brin in 1998, wants to boil new oceans, such as transportation, connectivity, and life itself. Many a doubter has asked how such efforts relate to Google’s mission and primary operations in their classical form. Now Page–if he ever grants another interview–can reasonably respond: “They don’t!”

It’s in Google’s nature to do deeply idiosyncratic things that sound at first blush like they might be a prank.

Anyone who’s been paying attention also knows that Page has been grooming Pichai to be Google’s CEO. Creating Alphabet allows Page to give Pichai the job without pulling himself away from the parts of Google he’s passionate about. And other hotshot executives–ones currently at Google, or yet to be hired–will presumably like Page’s statement that Alphabet’s big businesses will be run by their own CEOs, without much interference from Larry or Sergey.

Page could have pulled off much of this without introducing a new corporate moniker or turning Google into (my fingers still have trouble typing these words) a wholly owned subsidiary. But as he reminded us in his blog post, Google went public in 2004 with the declaration, “Google is not a conventional company. We do not intend to become one.” It’s in the company’s nature to do deeply idiosyncratic things that sound at first blush like they might be a prank or a mistake.