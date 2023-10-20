Music publishers are suing Anthropic for training its AI model on their song lyrics

Three of the biggest music publishers are suing AI company Anthropic , alleging that its AI models violate copyrights for their song lyrics. Universal Music Group, Concord Music Group, and ABKCO Music filed the lawsuit in Nashville division of the U.S. District Court for the middle District of Tennessee, signaling a new approach to the music industry’s efforts to prevent AI companies from training their models on copyrighted materials.

At the center of the suit is Claude, Anthropic’s AI model, which the publishers say has been trained on content from across the internet, including the lyrics to a slew of songs whose publishing rights the plaintiffs control. As a result, the company’s AI chatbot can provide lyrics to songs like “Sweet Home Alabama” or “Gimme Shelter” when prompted.

“There are already a number of music lyrics aggregators and websites that serve this same function, but those sites have properly licensed Publishers’ copyrighted works to provide this service,” the lawsuit says.

More than merely generating lyrics when directly asked to, the lawsuit alleges that Anthropic’s chatbot will replicate lyrics from copyrighted songs even to indirect prompts—writing a song about a similar topic or writing poetry or short fiction that emulates an artist’s style—and doesn’t acknowledge any rights holders. As part of the suit, the companies attached an exhibit with 500 songs—by everyone from the Beach Boys to Ariana Grande—that the companies allege their copyright was infringed upon.