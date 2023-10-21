​​How the new IMAX movie ‘Deep Sky’ launches you through the James Webb Space Telescope

Director Nathaniel Kahn probed the world of art sales in 2018’s The Price of Everything and the search for extraterrestrial life in 2021’s Emmy-winning Hunt for Planet B. His latest film, however, goes where no man has gone before: a million miles from Earth.

Kahn, who also wrote and produced the film, spoke with Fast Company about what drew him to the project, what the telescope’s “non-optical” electromagnetic spectrum revealed, and why it gives him hope for life on Earth.

Deep Sky , a 40-minute Imax original documentary about NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) that opened yesterday, showcases the mind-blowing images captured by the $10-billion telescope, which started beaming pictures of stars , nebulae, galaxies, planets, and a massive black hole back to Earth in July 2022. It is surely the most expensive “camera” Kahn, or any filmmaker, has had the privilege to work with, and viewed on nearly 100-foot-tall screens, the footage becomes transporting.

It’s a modern-day cathedral. It took 10,000 people from 14 different countries working for more than two decades—one of the great construction projects of our era. And it was on the verge of being impossible. The cathedral analogy is apt in that when cathedrals were first built, no one knew if you could make a structure that tall and that thin that would have any light coming in at all, let alone these enormous windows. So much of science is presented as being geeky and dispassionate and rational, but at its core, it’s spiritual. These scientists reminded me of artists because they’re willing to sacrifice so much for this kind of impossible dream, this impossible goal.

Featured in the IMAX® documentary DEEP SKY, the protostar within the dark cloud L1527, shown in this image from JWST’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), is embedded within a cloud of material feeding its growth. Ejections from the star have cleared out cavities above and below it, whose boundaries glow orange and blue in this infrared view. [Photo: NASA]

As you show in Deep Sky, when the first image comes in from the telescope, it’s an emotional moment for the people involved—and for the viewer. Why is that? And did you also feel that?

Many times, these scientists don’t get to see the end of what they’re doing. When the first images came down, anybody who had anything to do with it felt this enormous relief, this awe, and then this confusion, because immediately there were things scientists were seeing that didn’t make sense. There was a sense that there’s so much in the world that we don’t understand. As the images started coming down, each was more beautiful than the next. We kept distilling the part about the [making of the] telescope to squeeze as many as we could into the film’s 40-minute window.